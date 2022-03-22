Instagram Enables The Possibility Of Tagging Products

Instagram: Brands are very clear that for their advertising strategy to be successful they need the help of social networks. They are a perfect showcase to reach the public they want to reach, and best of all, they use increasingly sophisticated tools to make their products known to everyone. And now this will get better thanks to the new product tagging feature on Instagram.

Meta rolls out product tagging feature on Instagram

Instagram is one of the favorite applications to show off with photos of what you do, what you have and where you are. And if you post what you eat, you will surely find a large crowd of people who are eager to know where the dish you are eating is from or even the ingredients it contains.

But the big brands want their products to be everywhere and for that it is important to have the help of as many Internet content creators as possible. That and with the sales features of social networks, which it is possible to use to directly buy their products. And the case of Instagram is one of the most interesting, especially now that it offers the possibility of tagging products in the images that are uploaded.

The feature, because of what The Verge puts in its lines, works like traditional tagging. That is to say, users will have the possibility of uploading a photo as they always do, putting the filters they want on each of the images and, at the moment when you have to put the names of the people, you will have an option called Tag products. From here it is possible to click on the product you want.

In this way, users who tap on the publication will have the possibility to take a look at those products and buy them if they wish.

Advantages for influencers?

The ability to tag products on Instagram gets a lot of attention, especially from influencers. For them there is not yet a possibility to earn money directly with this function, but they are testing an affiliate system with which they earn a commission with each product sold from their images.

The product labeling feature will begin its rollout in the United States and it will be a matter of seeing it in the rest of the world in the coming months.