Instagram debuts a new fundraising feature

There are many non-profit organizations that need help to carry out their projects. Sometimes they are not able by themselves to reach more people and that is why it is the users who do their part to make the ads more heard. Social networks have helped a lot in this regard and it is now when Instagram joins with its new labels to receive donations.

New tags on Instagram

There is one thing that works very well on the Internet and that is multimedia content. Videos and photos are very important for a publication to work and if it has a good intention behind it, all the better. Not only brands know this, users are also aware of it and sometimes help the previous ones to progress in some way. And this is where the new Instagram feature comes in which is a new fundraising tag.

The social network that Facebook is in charge of has published this initiative that aims to help users raise money for a cause. It can be your own explaining the reason as long as it is beneficial or it can be directed to an NGO or foundation. This is very useful for these organizations as it is not necessary to link directly to the address of the event but the label and the back button help to raise the money quickly.

Other ways to support NGOs

It is true that the new donation label in Instagram publications is a novelty, but it is not so much within the firm. That is, Facebook has for years a feature that helps you raise money for an NGO, something that many did to raise money for these projects. But within the application dedicated to photographs there are also other ways.

Remember that there are stickers that support local businesses or accounts that are in the middle of a project. Whatever the reason, there is no doubt that these characteristics help people to have closer to a point where they can collaborate with a cause that deserves it or choose a group to help or ask the rest of the followers.



