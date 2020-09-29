Instagram crashes for the second time in a short time

Last Tuesday, September 25th, Instagram users reported problems with the social network during the morning and the irregularity started to normalize gradually, even during the first part of the day.

Now, less than a week later, Mark Zuckerberg’s social network is again unstable and users report difficulties in accessing the account, navigating between options or even general failures in the smartphone app.

The flaw, apparently, is not limited to social network users in Brazil and the downdetector website – which monitors the functioning of various services around the world – reports a “potential flaw” for the application in Argentina and a general flaw for Italian users and Americans.

The irregularity apparently started around 4:50 pm, when users started reporting difficulty accessing the service. At the time of this publication, the downdetector has already registered 285 complaints in the last 24 hours.

It is important to note, however, that so far the flaw is limited to Instagram users and does not appear to affect other Mark Zuckerberg apps, such as Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp, which indicates that it may not be an error in the settings or general servants of the group.

It is worth mentioning, however, apparently the flaw has already started to be resolved by the time this publication goes on the air.

But then, did you also have difficulties navigating the application? Comment with us in the space below if it has normalized too or if it continues to show flaws.



