Instagram competitor feature from Twitter: Fleets

Social media applications come to the fore with features inspired by each other. Wanting users to spend more time in more applications, Twitter aims to establish an Instagram-like structure with its Fleet feature.

Twitter came up with its Fleet feature

Announced at the beginning of 2020, Fleet had begun to be tested in some countries. The company announced today that the feature is available all over the world. Twitter, which has become a part of daily life, stated that users are more interested in periodicals and they offer it to the whole world.

“We’ve found that people feel more comfortable when they join the conversation, thanks to the feature we tested with users from Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea,” said design director Joshua Harris. Our users who are new members of Twitter see the Fleets feature as an easier way to share their thoughts. Thanks to the new feature, the entries disappear automatically within 24 hours. ”Used expressions.

With the feature inspired by Snapchat and Instagram, you can share text and reply to other people’s Tweets. You can reply to messages that disappear within 24 hours with Instagram-like reply options.

Stating that you will not receive any notification when a screenshot of the Fleet you posted is taken, the company announced that those who cannot see the Fleet you uploaded on the homepage can see your profile when they visit it.



