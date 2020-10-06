Instagram celebrates 10 year anniversary with classic icons

Instagram was officially born on October 6, 2010, when the first version of the photo sharing platform with a variety of filters was launched on iOS. To celebrate the 10th anniversary, the company prepared several surprises – and the first one is already on the air.

It is the possibility to customize the Instagram app icon on Android and iOS. Among the options are colored variations of the current symbol and the old company logos, when the camera resembled a Polaroid.

To activate the easter egg you need to access the settings menu of the application and slide the screen to the end. Then, when returning to the beginning, some emojis appear and reveal the surprise. The tweet below shows how the resource can be found.

Instagram was officially born on October 6, 2010, when the first version of the photo sharing platform with a variety of filters was launched on iOS. To celebrate the 10th anniversary, the company prepared several surprises – and the first one is already on the air.

It is the possibility to customize the Instagram app icon on Android and iOS. Among the options are colored variations of the current symbol and the old company logos, when the camera resembled a Polaroid.

To activate the easter egg you need to access the settings menu of the application and slide the screen to the end. Then, when returning to the beginning, some emojis appear and reveal the surprise. The tweet below shows how the resource can be found.



