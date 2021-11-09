Instagram Can Earn Paid Subscriptions; See Price In Brazil

Instagram: Digital market intelligence firms Sensor Tower and Apptopia detected that Instagram recently added new internal shopping options within the US version of the App Store. Named “Instagram Subscriptions” — Instagram Subscriptions in free translation — acquisitions could represent the arrival of yet another way to encourage content creators. Adam Mosseri, head of the social network, informed earlier this year that he would like to explore this type of tool.

Until then, purchases on the platform were restricted to Badges, which are virtual items to support profiles during live broadcasts. New Subscriptions cost from US$ 0.99 to US$ 4.99 in the country

According to the TechCrunch portal, Instagram tests updates with a small group of creators before mass launch. Therefore, if the new feature is released in the near future, it is possible that it will not yet be available to some influencers.