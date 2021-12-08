Instagram Announces Feature to Limit Teen Usage

Instagram: In August, Instagram launched a security awareness campaign in Brazil, with the aim of presenting the main security tools and combating toxic content. To try to protect teenagers, the company announced a new parental control feature.

In March 2022, Instagram will launch a tool for parents who want to set boundaries with young people on the social network. They will be able to see how much time their children spend on Instagram, set a time limit and even receive notifications if they report a user.

More security for teenagers

The revelation was carried out by Instagram boss Adam Mosseri. The social network commander also said the company is developing a new online educational center for parents and guardians of children to learn more about the use of social media.

“Every day I see the positive impact Instagram has for young people everywhere. I’m proud that our platform is a place where teens can spend time with the people they care about, explore their interests and discover who they are. We will continue doing research, consulting experts and testing new concepts to better serve teenagers,” said Mosseri.

Also unveiled is a new tool that prevents people from tagging or mentioning teenagers who don’t follow them. Research recommendations, hashtags, accounts, and other suggestions for young people will be limited to avoid harmful content.

Another new feature announced is the Take a Break feature (take a break, in Portuguese), which allows you to activate a usage limit on Instagram. It is possible to set reminders of 10, 20 or 30 minutes for taking breaks in using the platform. For now, the function is only available in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, New Zealand and Australia — Brazil and other countries should receive the new feature in 2022.