Instagram announces actions for donation campaign

The latest change in the Instagram interface may not have appealed to everyone, but this time something new is coming in a special way to the app: Giving Tuesday, where everyone who donates to NGOs will be highlighted within the app as a kind of reward for good action taken.

The action was announced today by Instagram and should give greater visibility to Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving Day that encourages donation to important causes that are supported by Non-Profit Institutions, NGOs.

A few ways to give back on Instagram during the holiday szn ❤️ ✨ Use the donation sticker and your story will get added to a shared #GivingTuesday story where friends can see the good you’re doing. https://t.co/Gg9c3GsxqL pic.twitter.com/E6oPQtRZtk — Instagram (@instagram) November 30, 2020

According to the social network, a new bubble of stories is being displayed on the home screen of the application. It will show all the stories of people you follow who use the official stickers of the donation campaigns for Nonprofits.

In addition, accounts from creators participating in the campaign will also be shown on the official Instagram profile and @Creators, which will also provide instructions on how you can participate in this action.

As you can see above, images that represent these NGOs may still have a stamp so that more people can join and contribute in a simpler way directly through the app, whether by donating or sharing about the campaign with their friends in the stories.

This news will be available soon and it will be possible to associate your profile with an organization to give it more visibility. Another form of dissemination is the sale of products through the app on Instagram’s dedicated Shopping Mall, where stickers for specific causes can be used as the example seen on the cover of this article.



