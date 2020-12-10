Instagram and Snapchat stories can contain Twitter posts

A lot happened on Twitter in 2020 and the social network even opened a retrospective of everything that happened there. And 2021 promises much more now that tweets can be integrated into Snapchat and Instagram posts. The news was announced today and is enough to go viral even more the famous posts of internet celebrities.

The novelty is coming first to Snapchat, which is still implementing integration with tweets in its stories. Twitter is also getting into this partnership, even implementing a button to share on Snapchat within its own application that for now appears only to some users.

The integration will also debut on Instagram soon, although both have yet to comment on exactly when this should happen, but we believe Instagram will not want to stay out of this for long.

The novelty allows you to no longer need to take a print of a tweet to share it on another social network, because now a card like the one that already exists inside Twitter will be used to show the post in Instagram and Snapchat stories.

Another advantage is that the tweets will be much more interactive, showing exactly who originally posted it in high resolution, which is not always the case when taking a print to share on another network.



