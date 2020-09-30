Instagram and Facebook Messenger start cross messaging

Now it is possible to have Facebook Messenger conversations on Instagram and vice versa, although it has not reached everyone

Facebook has already begun to integrate its various messaging platforms, allowing some Messenger and Instagram users to send messages between one app and another, but that’s not all, Instagram is also in the process of a major review of its direct message system ( DM), which will be expanded with functions taken from Messenger.

New Instagram messaging tools include self-destructing messages, stickers, custom emojis, chat colors, new ways to block spam, and the introduction of Messenger’s Watch Together feature, which allows you to watch videos with friends during a video call or in conversations.

Users can decline the update if they wish, but Facebook will certainly bet that access to the new features will encourage them to accept it, plus Instagram and Messenger users will be able to search for profiles in both apps simultaneously

Facebook merges the messaging of its platforms

However, Facebook did not make it clear when the cross-platform messages of Instagram and Messenger will be available, although the most accepted theory is that the function is being tested in “select markets” and will expand globally in the coming months.

The news is part of an ambitious plan outlined by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2019 to transition his social media empire from one founded in public spaces to one with a greater focus on private communication.

Combining these services is a major infrastructure challenge, particularly for the upcoming WhatsApp integration, which is end-to-end encrypted, however an even bigger hurdle may come from regulators, who are wary of Facebook’s dominance in mobile messaging.

Following Zuckerberg’s announcement of his ambition to integrate messaging on Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger in 2019, Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes called for the company to be disbanded, Hughes argued that Facebook has become a social media monopoly and users cannot switch to viable competitors.



