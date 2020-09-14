INSS continues to provide face-to-face service

As of this Monday (14), the agencies of the National Social Security Institute (INSS) will again attend in person at some of the agencies in the country, but only for those who have already scheduled the service. “People should only go to the agencies if they have previously booked through the phone number 135 or the Meu INSS application”, channels through which the insured can answer their questions “, said INSS president, Leonardo Rolim Guimarães, last Friday ( 11).

About 600 units will be open (the institute has given priority to the largest agencies), which represents less than half of the INSS service network. The opening hours of the agencies will be from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 1 pm. The list with the complete list of reopened units will be released throughout the week; the insured, however, can consult if the chosen agency was included in the first phase of normalization of services by the app or by the number 135.

Those who have an appointment will only enter the branches wearing a mask and respecting the reopening protocols, such as social distance and temperature measurement at the door (according to the INSS, people with temperatures above 37.5 ° C will not be allowed). Since only those who have an appointment will be served, the institute asks that no one arrive too early, as a way of not having agglomerations or queues.

Skills remain suspended

Scheduled medical examinations remain suspended after doctors tell INSS that they will not resume activities until the agencies’ offices undergo inspections, proving their suitability for serving the public, respecting the protocols to avoid contamination by the new coronavirus.

The National Association of Federal Medical Experts (ANMP), in a note, said that only 12 of the more than 800 agencies with expert service passed the inspection carried out by the entity. “We still had agencies without Personal Protective Equipment, among many other problems. Opening only these agencies would cause potential demand overload. ”

According to the INSS, the Special Secretariat for Social Security and Labor will carry out the inspections of the agencies so that, “proving the adequacy of the offices, the expertise resumes service in these units.” Anyone who has an appointment for expert evaluation should disregard it and reschedule a new day and time through the My INSS application or by calling 135.



