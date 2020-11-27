Inspired by Horatio Caine character in CBS crime drama

Fans were able to catch the final episodes of CSI Miami in 2012, when the crime investigation drama culminated its stories with the broadcast of season 10.

The series, which began in 2002, featured an impressive story and character arc for what CSI Miami was considered to be one of the most successful crime dramas during its decade on the air.

Having come to an end, CSI Miami fans have been active for the past 8 years reviewing every episode of the CBS crime drama.

The CBS crime investigation drama series CSI Miami ran for ten years from 2002 to 2012. It culminated in its 10th season, and the cast of its cast did such a brilliant job that even fans they continue to revise its chapters.

Recently, there was talk that the series will be rebooted in 2021 with sister spin-off CSI Las Vegas, which is scheduled to launch in the fall of 2021, with the participation of William Petersen (Gil Grissom) and Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle). ); who have kept negotiating their return to the crime drama series.

And is that taking up what has been said about CSI Miami, the fans of the series were able to get to know the main character of the crime drama, Horatio Caine, who was played by actor David Caruso.

As you all know, at CSI Miami, Horatio Caine was one of the most prominent detectives as he was always at the forefront of the use of advanced technology for police procedures.

What CSI Miami fans don’t know is that Horatio Caine’s character is inspired by a real-life detective named John Hayes, who was a member of the Los Angeles Police Department’s bomb squad.



