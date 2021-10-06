Inspired by Chrome? Bug in Windows 11 causes excessive RAM consumption

Windows 11 was released to everyone this week, and while the system has received much praise for its appearance, users in the Windows Insider community are already reporting a bug that causes apps to consume excessive RAM even after they are closed.

According to DigitalTrends, the problem can be reproduced when opening several File Explorer windows, which continued to consume RAM memory even after being closed completely.

Detailing a little more, the application consumes about 80 MB, the consumption jumped to 640 MB and continued consuming 420 MB even after being closed. The problem, known as “memory leak”, persisted and continued to consume even more RAM each time the File Explorer was opened, devouring up to more than 1GB after a few minutes.



Testing DigitalTrends with 50 File Explorer instances open. Image: DigitalTrends

Although it has now been reported in Windows 11, the bug is actually old as it appeared in Windows 10, but less severely than now as the 1GB consumed by File Explorer cannot be occupied by any other application. The situation can only be resolved by restarting Windows Explorer process by Task Manager.

For now, Microsoft hasn’t commented on the issue that is much more serious in Windows 11, but we hope that an update to fix the bug will be released soon. Until then, it is recommended to restart your computer regularly to avoid further complications.