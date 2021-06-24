Insomniac Games Seeks New Employees For Multiplayer Project

Insomniac Games: Game studio Insomniac Games announced today (24), on its official Twitter profile, that it is hiring new employees for a multiplayer project. However, the company did not provide details about the product, apart from this small provocation. You can check more details about the vacancies in the post below and on the brand’s website.

In addition to a multiplayer systems designer, the company seeks creative directors, VFX artists, art directors and Story Leads.

The American developer is known for recent hits like Spider-man (2018), classics like Spyro the Dragon (1998) and the Ratchet & Clank franchise, which had a new PS5 exclusive game released this month. The company has always had a close relationship with Sony, with its most recognizable games being exclusive to Playstation consoles.

In 2019, the Japanese multinational bought Insomniac Games for $229 million, a little more than R$1 billion in direct conversion. The studio’s latest game, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, was a critical success for exploiting the PS5’s innovations and won the hearts of Voxel’s crowd, hitting the 90th rating.