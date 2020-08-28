Insomniac Games confirma: Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will allow PS5 users to choose which display mode they prefer, between 4k at 30 fps or lower resolution and at 60 fps.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PS5 will feature various display modes. One of them will allow the couple to play the new adventure at 60 images per second. Following its demonstration during the Gamescom 2020 opening ceremony, the North American studio continues to reveal new details.

This has been confirmed by Insomniac Games in an interview with Famitsu. “We will allow players to select between two modes of resolution and frame rate. One will be 30 fps at 4K resolution, while the other will be at a lower resolution and 60 images per second. ” In this way, it will continue the trend started by the studio itself with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which will also have several performance modes; In the case of Spider-Man, the mode that transcended will allow us to move through Manhattan at 4k resolution and 60 fps.

During the interview, Marcus Smith is asked about what the game would be like if it were based on a PS4. The creative director assures that it would be “impossible” to achieve this creative perspective in the hardware of the current generation. “It is a production that has been created because there is high speed loading, and the loading times are short enough that the player can control the action even when worlds change. I haven’t tested it, so I’m not sure, but on a PS4 it would likely have long loading screens, “he says.



