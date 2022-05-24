Inside the “Southern Charm” engagement of star Madison Lecroy with fiance Brett Randle: a champagne cart, a cake and more

Let the festivities begin! Madison Lecroy and her fiance, Brett Randle, celebrated their engagement with a sweet party in South Carolina worthy of the “Southern Charm” star, and the bride-to-be provided an exclusive invitation to the party.

The 31-year-old Bravo personality and the 35-year-old California native were seen having an intimate relationship at a private home in Charleston on Saturday, March 21, as we can report. The party, organized by Britney Williams, was attended by 45 close friends and relatives, including Lecroy’s colleague in the film “Southern Charm” Catherine Dennis, as well as simple rustic touches that perfectly combined with the elegant atmosphere of the event. The future bride and groom posed for romantic photos while the guests sipped champagne and enjoyed stylish desserts.

Lecroy exclusively shared with us the news of her engagement in October 2021, seven months after they started dating.

“I’m so excited and I feel like I’ve been trying to contain it for quite a while, and it’s been one of the hardest things I’ve had to do,” the reality star said of Randle, who got her involved. 8-year-old son Hudson, whom Lecroy shares with ex-husband Josh Hughes, is in the proposal.

“My son and my fiance eventually planned it,” the hairdresser told us at the time. “When [Brett] asked my son if he could become his stepfather and be a part of our life, my son had one request: he was part of the offer. It was so, so sweet.”

While Lecroy recalled that Randle “proposed to me in the living room, and my son was standing behind him and just clapping,” she was so excited that she “completely fainted at the moment of what he was saying. I had no idea,” she told Us. “It was perfect.”

The couple first met in the spring of 2021 in Arizona, when the South Carolina native was in town for a bachelorette party. “He was there for a friend’s birthday. I didn’t know him at the time, but I walk into this bar and we immediately meet eyes across the room. It was instantaneous,” she recalled to Us in June 2021. “And I mean, you really can’t miss him. …He’s just amazing.”

Although Randle himself doesn’t have social media, Lecroy keeps fans up to date with their relationship through his frequent Instagram posts with him. She also shares cute pictures of herself, Randle and Hudson, proving how important family is to them.

“[Blake] has a big family, and so do I,” she told us in October 2021 about the guest list at the couple’s upcoming wedding. “So we’ll probably keep it under a hundred [guests] if we can, which will be difficult to do.”

Keep scrolling to see an exclusive look at Lecroy and Randle’s engagement:

The look of love

Lecroy looked adoringly at Randle, smiling into the camera.

Champagne Basket

No holiday is complete without a champagne cart. The guests of Lecroy and Randle toasted the happy couple together with Veuve Clicquot.

Leaning in for a kiss

The two lovers bent down for a sweet kiss.

Let them eat the pie!

The couple’s engagement cake, created by Wicked Fancy Cakes, is decorated with white flowers and a rustic shade with a little icing on the sides.

Let her spin

The California native circled around his fiancee in a cute dance move.

Table landscape

The wooden table was elegantly decorated by florist Patrick Navarro with pink roses and a variety of plants.

Even more dessert

The guests were treated to delicious-looking dessert squares.