Inside the “poignant” celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee: it will be a “big moment”

A holiday for the ages! The royal family is preparing for the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, and this event promises to become legendary.

“The image of the Queen on the balcony after Trooping the Color on the first day of the full weekend — I think it will be a very touching moment.”

Trooping the Colour is an annual parade dedicated to the birthday of the British monarch, but this year it will also be dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the 96—year-old monarch on the throne. The anniversary officially starts in June, but Bullen said the first events were already emotional.

When Elizabeth attended the History Gallop event at the Windsor Horse Show earlier this month, the matriarch received “spontaneous applause,” Bullen recalls.

“People were so excited to see her,” the co—founder of True Royalty TV told us. “When she left, people were literally sobbing around me. There were almost no dry eyes in the house because I think a lot of people felt that this might be the last moment they see the Queen in person.”

Although the Queen officially passed her 70th birthday in February, the four-day celebration of the country’s anniversary will begin on June 2 with the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed they planned to attend the celebrations, but the duo will not be standing on the balcony with the rest of the royal family during the parade.

“After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that the traditional appearance of the Trooping the Color balcony this year on Thursday, June 2, will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently performing official public duties on behalf of the Queen.” This was announced on May 6 by a representative of Buckingham Palace.

The anniversary will mark the first time the 37-year-old Duke of Sussex and the 40-year-old author of Bench have returned to the UK as a couple since their last event as senior members of the royal family in March 2020. The couple also plans to bring their children Archie, 3, and Lily, 11 months, to the celebration.

However, despite the absence of the Sussex family on the balcony, Bullen believes that the parade will be a “dynamite” moment. “All attention will be focused on [the queen],” the producer added.

It is expected that a day after the “Removal of the banner”, the royal family will attend a service in honor of Elizabeth’s Thanksgiving Day, which will be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Buckingham Palace has yet to announce whether the Queen will attend, but Bullen predicts the service “will be a very important moment” if she does.

“The images and symbolism of this relatively small 96-year-old woman in the grandeur of the cathedral with accompanying music?” Bullen thought about it. “I think again that you will have a lot of people reaching for their handkerchiefs.”