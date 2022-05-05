Inside the personal romance of Kate Mara and Jamie Bell, the “messy” lives of parents and possible plans for another child

“They are very happy, very devoted to each other and consider each other extremely happy that they have lived this wonderful life together,” says an insider about the couple who tied the knot in 2017.

Although “things have been pretty hectic since they became parents,” the source adds that the duo “will most likely have another child at some point.”

The 39-year-old We Are Marshall actress and the British actor, who have a 2—year-old daughter, may have another child, but “it’s not something they’ll rush,” an insider tells us, adding that the couple “are fine when you go with the flow.” (Bell is also the father of 8-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.)

Colleagues from the Fantastic Four, who met almost a decade before working together on the 2015 film, kept their family life as secret as possible after their wedding in July 2017.

“Jamie and Kate have always been very demanding about their personal lives, but they still find time to relax and unwind with their friends and with each other,” says a source. “They have a friendly company in the Los Angeles area, and they like to hang out at dinner parties, go hiking or just relax in front of the TV and spend their free time at home.”

The couple’s downtime includes meetings with Kate’s younger sister, Rooney Mara, and her partner Joaquin Phoenix. The 37-year-old “Girls with the Dragon Tattoo” actress and the 47-year-old “Joker” star share a son, River, whom they welcomed in the fall of 2020.

According to an insider, Kate and Bell’s meetings with Rooney and Phoenix go far beyond their “family ties.” The source adds that the four have “many common interests,” including their “commitment to animal rights reform.”

The House of Cards graduate has previously spoken about balancing her work life and her role as a mother, telling Emmy Magazine in October 2020: “It’s pretty easy for me to turn it on and off, thank God.”

Kate explained that it was a blessing for her to lead her daughter to create and continue her career. “As a young mom, when you have a baby screaming on your chest in a trailer, and then you have to pretend to be sexy, it’s some kind of complete nightmare,” she said, adding that her choice of roles has changed. ever since she welcomed her baby girl.

“Eventually, she’ll be able to look at my work,” the “American Horror Story” star explained. “And now more than ever, I want it to mean something and make sense of it. Sometimes you just need to work for money. Sometimes you’re lucky that you can make choices based on more than that.”