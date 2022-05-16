Inside the “causal” relationship of Jason Momoa and Asa Gonzalez: they are “very attracted to each other”

Officially moving on. Jason Momoa and Asa Gonzalez became the subject of discussion about his divorce from Lisa Bonet…

“Asa and Jason are dating, it’s very casual,” a source exclusively tells us. “But they have fun and get to know each other. Ever since they met, there has been an attraction between them. They are both very attracted to each other, and they see where things are going.”

Confirmation of the 42-year-old Aquaman star’s new romance came after he was spotted at the premiere of the 32-year-old Gonzalez’s movie “Ambulance” in April. In the same month, Momoa denied rumors that he was dating Kate Beckinsale, after photos appeared of him giving the “Other World” star his jacket at the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty.

“It was crazy. [I] have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England filming Aquaman 2. Everyone is like that: “Are you dating?” he told Extra on April 4. “No, no, it was chivalry. The woman was cold. …She’s very nice. I was very nice, just a gentleman. Now I won’t give my coat to anyone.”

The “Game of Thrones” star and his ex-wife Bonet announced their separation in January. Although they exchanged vows in October 2017, they have been together for more than 15 years.

“We have all felt the compression and changes of these transformational times… the revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is no exception… feeling and developing from the seismic shifts taking place,” the two shared in a joint statement at the time. “So ~ We share the news of our family ~ That we are breaking up in marriage. We’re not sharing this because we think it’s newsworthy~ But in order for us to be able to do it with dignity and honestly in our lives.”

Momoa and Bonet have two children: Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

“The love between us continues, developing the way she wants to be known and lived,” the statement said. “We liberate each other ~ to be who we are learning to become… Our unwavering dedication to this sacred life and to our children To teach our children what is possible ~ By living prayer, may love prevail J&L.”

“Jason and Lisa worked because they were so different. He was funny, loud and was the center of attention, and Lisa was always cool, calm and reserved,” the source said. “This energy really started causing friction because they wanted to live a different life. Jason wanted to travel and adventure a lot more. Lisa, she’d rather read, write poetry and cook at home.”

Gonzalez, for her part, has been linked to Liam Hemsworth, Josh Duhamel and Timothy Chalamet.