Inside the Best Moments of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Friendship with Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin: Double Dates, Games and more

Tell us about the star power. Beyonce and Jay-Z have been close friends with Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin for decades, and their bond has only grown stronger over the years, despite the divorce of the Goop founder and Coldplay frontman in 2016.

The Shakespeare in Love actress revealed that the four met in 2006, telling Ellen DeGeneres in 2010: “We just slept together and got closer.”

In fact, they were so close that Jay-Z named the then-couple in his 2006 track “Hollywood.”

“When your friends are Chris and Gwyneth, then /It’s time to shade all your windows/ Keep your eyes squinted, it will flare up any minute,” he said.

Later, the Glee graduate talked about her relationship with the “Crazy in Love” artists and described in detail how they all met.

“We all became friends. I don’t usually do that, but in this particular case [we got excited],” Paltrow told Howard Stern in 2015, noting that the two couples met for the first time at a gala in New York. “They are the greatest people. They are funny and cute, self-aware and very smart.”

The singer of “Formations” and the actress continued to talk about each other in interviews, and their children became friends. Beyonce and Jay-Z share a daughter Blue Ivy, born in 2012, and twins Rumi and Sir, born in 2017, and Paltrow and Martin have a daughter Apple, born in 2004, and a son Moses, born in 2006.

The only time their relationship seemed to have reached an impasse, at least publicly, was when Amber Rose stated in July 2018 that Paltrow was “Becky with Nice Hair” —a lyric from Beyonce’s song “Sorry”, which fans interpreted as a woman with whom Jay-Z had a novel.

“I feel like she was the one who was, like, the fucking king of Jay-Z,” the model said of Emma’s star on Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s podcast “Make Spady Famous Again.”

“They were kind of friends, and then you won’t see Gwyneth Paltrow with Beyonce anymore,” she added. “It just seems like she was the one who fucked Jay-Z, and now Gwyneth has lost her husband, but like Beyonce, she’s still with Jay.

Since then, the friendship of the four celebrities has only grown stronger as they continued to spend time together. From birthday celebrations to trips to Disneyland — keep scrolling to see the cutest moments of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s friendship with Paltrow and Martin.

Uncle Jay and Aunt B.

“Jay is like an older brother to me,” the Goop Now founder said in 2016. “The kids call him Uncle Jay, and Beyonce is Aunt Bee.”

“A great friend on all levels”

Beyonce couldn’t help but talk about her famous best friend in an interview with E! News. “She’s incredible. She’s a great friend on all levels,” the pop icon said at the time.

Double the interview, double the fun

In 2011, Paltrow and Jay-Z took turns interviewing each other for their blogs. In his “99 problems”, the rapper called the actress his “sister” and noted that “he was very surprised by [her] extensive knowledge of hip-hop songs.” For her part, the Oscar winner admired the rapper’s creativity. “As a person who went to museums with you, ate with you, heard music with you, I know firsthand how creativity in all areas raises your consciousness,” she told him.

The infamous elevator incident

After Solange infamously punched Jay-Z in an elevator in 2016 — while Beyonce was watching — Paltrow revealed how she handled the situation. “I never say, ‘What’s going on?'” she told Howard Stern about how she tackles difficult issues. “If one of my friends has something like this, I immediately call. Absolutely… If someone is clearly going through something, I always go straight to it.”

Birthday celebration

The offspring of Knowles-Carter and Paltrow-Martin often attended each other’s birthdays. The Shallow Hal star posted a cute photo of Blue Ivy and her friends at Apple’s 12th anniversary in 2016 using the hashtag “#godsistersandbesties.”

They all performed together

Coldplay and Beyonce took to the stage during the show in between the halves of the 2016 Super Bowl, while the band and Jay-Z have a joint album — Viva La Hova — as well as their track “Lost”. Paltrow even sang with Jay at one of his shows in 2009. (Three years earlier, she and Martin sang backing vocals for the rapper at a concert.)

Hand in hand

When the Coldplay singer and Beyonce took to the stage of the 2016 Super Bowl, Paltrow shared an adorable Instagram photo of Apple and Blue Ivy walking together, holding hands. “Playing with a jacket #superbowl50,” she captioned the picture.

The happiest place on Earth

Martin and Hova took their children to Disneyland together in March 2022.