Inside Nintendo: Number of Employees Worldwide

Nintendo’s latest Corporate Social Responsibility document offers a look at the statistical breakdown of its different divisions as of March 2021. Nintendo has published its annual Corporate Social Responsibility report on June 29 on the occasion of the structural board meeting with shareholders (81st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders). The firm led by Shuntaro Furukawa shows in the document the total number of employees of the company around the world until last March 31, the date of the closing of the fiscal year, as well as the distribution of income from its main divisions.

Nintendo in 2021: 6,547 employees worldwide

Thus, Nintendo currently has a total of 6,574 hired employees, distributed among 27 subsidiaries that operate in the main continents. This is where we find Nintendo Co. Ltd., in Japan and other Asian territories, with 2,498 employees (80.5% men); Nintendo of America with 1,256 employees (65.5% male); Nintendo of Europe, with 901 employees (61.9% men); and Nintendo Australia with 91 employees (48.4% male). Last year they had 6,200 employees; an increase of 374 workers.

Within the major divisions of Nintendo, it is the European headquarters that has the greatest gender balance among its workers. Another interesting fact is that of the total invoiced by Nintendo during the last year (about 16,100 million dollars), most of it comes from Nintendo Switch, with a very small percentage for its mobile applications, card games and more.

As we already knew, Nintendo managed to ship a total of 28.83 million Nintendo Switch consoles between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, the second best figure in the history of the company, for a total of 84.59 million. units in just four years. It will surpass the Wii (101 million units sold) before the end of 2021.

Looking ahead to the current year 2021, Nintendo will publish games such as the already available Mario Golf: Super Rush from this June 25; The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on July 16; Wario Ware Get It Together on September 10; Maro Party Superstars on October 29; Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl this November 19; o Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp on December 3. Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be asked until January 28, 2022.