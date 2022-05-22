Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Pre-wedding Dinner: Italian celebrations were “magical”

Early holiday. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoy their pre-wedding celebrations in Portofino, Italy, including a pre-wedding lunch on Saturday, May 21.

The lovers, who officially got married in a small ceremony at the California courthouse on May 15, are enjoying a rare time spent by almost all their family members in one place. The source added: “It was already magical.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan arrived in Europe on Friday, May 20, and they all went to dinner at the Ristorante Puny on the eve of Kourtney and Travis’ wedding day. Among the guests were Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner, and they were all dressed in Dolce & Gabbana outfits.

“The family spends their days at the house of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana,” the source adds. “The designers own several large houses in the seaside town of Portofino.”

The 43-year-old bride donned another D&G outfit for her Gothic pre-wedding dinner on Saturday, wearing a black mini dress with a matching veil. The black headdress was decorated with a bright blue trim, matching the decoration on Courtney’s stomach. Drummer Blink-182, who proposed to his sweetheart on their wedding anniversary in October 2021, also rocked in all dark colors.

The lunch was held in a historic stone building with beautiful arched windows. Both Khloe and Kylie shared photos of the table setting, which seem to show a Dolce & Gabbana Blu Mediterraneo print on tablecloths and napkins. Lemons and white flowers were depicted in the center.

Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16, whom Travis shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, are also in Italy for their father’s wedding weekend. Landon shared photos on Instagram from lunch with his sister Atiana De La Hoya, which Moakler shares with former Oscar De La Hoya. Landon was wearing black leather pants, and Atiana was wearing a corset with black trim.

24-year-old Kylie brought some color to her Dolce and Gabbana look, in which a bright red floral print was on a beige dress, while many younger children, including Kylie’s daughter Stormi, were dressed in white.

Courtney’s children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rain, 7, were also present. Their father, Scott Disick, was not at the pre-wedding celebrations, and he should not attend any events related to his ex’s wedding.

“Scott [Disick] won’t be at the wedding,” an insider told us on Friday about the Talentless co—founder.

Scroll down to see the stylish images of the Kardashian-Jenner-Barker clan at Kourtney and Travis’ pre-wedding dinner:

The bride in black

For the pre-wedding dinner, Courtney was dressed in a Gothic costume from Dolce and Gabbana.

The veiled look of the Court

Before eating, the founder of Poosh covered her face with a veil to show off the beautiful blue lace trim.

Father and Son Time

Landon and Travis were chatting on the yacht when they arrived for lunch.

Kylie and Stormy

The Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her beige and red floral dress and Stormy’s little white outfit on Instagram on Saturday.

Kim’s form-fitting dress

The founder of Skims chose a tight black dress with a transparent overlay.

Landon and Atiana

The young people looked stylish at the Italian holiday.

Too beautiful to eat

Even the location settings looked perfect.

Slim Supermodel

Kendall looked demure in her brown floral print dress, which boyfriend Devin Booker picked up in an off-white outfit.

Flower Sisters

The makeup mogul was wearing a floral print dress that seemed to complement Sister Kendall’s outfit.

Monochromatic images

The groom was dressed all in black, and his daughter—in-law was wearing a caramel-colored outfit.

Chris and Chloe

The neighbors of the mother and daughter mingled with the guests at the pre-wedding dinner.

Design table

Dolce & Gabbana decorated not only the family, but also the tables.