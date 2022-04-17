Inside Kim Kardashian’s minimalist and recently renovated pantry: photos of a spacious kitchen

Maintaining cleanliness! Kim Kardashian’s newly renovated and very tidy pantry deserves attention.

The 41-year-old Kardashian star gave fans a glimpse of her clean and fresh cuisine through Kourtney Kardashian’s wellness website, Poosh, earlier this month.

According to the website, the founder of KKW Beauty approached Mary Astadurian from A Detailed Life with a request to update her storage room. This transition included the creation of another shelf for more space, the replacement of some ceramic items with new “non-standard” teapots and bowls, and the addition of lightweight wood organizers for carrying snacks and treats.

“I like this pantry — it’s so open, clean and spacious! 👏 😍 ,” one fan wrote on Instagram under the Poosh teaser on Wednesday, April 13. Another social media fan added: “It’s so organized that it brings a sense of relaxation and tranquility! I also need neatness to sleep at night.”

Kim’s modern approach to her pantry matches the overall minimalist design of her Los Angeles home. In the photos, fans can see a neutral color palette with white, cream and light wood everywhere.

The space is also a full room, making it easier to shop and find the perfect item or ingredient. Two shelves filled with dishes and serving plates stand along one wall of the room, and jars and holders in the form of baskets occupy a separate wall.

“Everything in my house is really minimalist,” Kim explained in a February video for Vogue. “I found that there is so much chaos in the world that when I come home, I want it to be very quiet, and I want everything to be calm.”

The Skims founder, who has daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, with ex-husband Kanye West, has plenty of treats to choose from in the pantry.

In fact, a storehouse of cookies, snack bars, fruit snacks and healthy takeaway products makes it look like an upscale grocery store.

Before becoming completely neutral in the pantry, Kim set out black plates and bowls with cream-colored serving clothes. She also had more bamboo trays for treats, which are now the color of sandalwood. However, the aesthetics of her design has always been focused on neatness.

“It’s so necessary to be especially organized when you have four children who have different dietary needs, sensitivity to dairy products and different likes and dislikes,” Kim previously told Poosh. “In addition, we have friends and family all the time, and we need to know about various sensitivities, allergies and diets, such as gluten-free allergies or nut allergies, so it’s important to always organize everything. We also replaced everything in our house from plastic to glass.”

Scroll down to see the reconstructed space of the author of Selfish:

So fresh

Kim’s pantry is sleek and chic.

Grocery Store Goals

A reality TV star’s walk can rival a real grocery store.

Tea corner

The mother of four children allocated a place for a coffee and tea corner.

Snack Attack

Child-friendly shelves make it easy to take food on the go.

Minimalist

White and cream colors visually increase the space.

Coverage

Serving plates and bowls fit together.