Inside Khloe Kardashian’s First Days with her and Tristan Thompson’s Son: “She’s over the moon with happiness”

Happy as a clam! Khloe Kardashian is taking on her new role as a mother of two after giving birth to a baby boy from ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate earlier this month.

“Chloe and the baby are doing well,” a source tells Us Weekly. “She is over the moon with happiness and absorbs it all… Everyone is just happy that the child is at home.”

The 38-year—old founder of Good American “always wanted a boy and wanted to give Tru a brother and sister,” the insider says, referring to Kardashian and Thompson’s eldest child, daughter Tru, whom they welcomed in April 2018.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Frank Michelotta/Shutterstock; Access to Photos/Covers

The Kardashian family graduate “finds time to adjust to becoming a mom of two,” the source explains, adding that “the baby will be with Khloe all the time” after her breakup with the 31-year-old NBA player. year.

On Friday, August 5, we confirmed that the California native gave birth to her second child just a month after it became known that Kardashian and Thompson are expecting baby No. 2.

“We can confirm that True will have a sibling conceived in November,” a rep for the former told E! This is stated in the statement of the person in July. “Chloe is incredibly grateful to the unusual surrogate mother for such a wonderful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Chloe can focus on her family.”

A separate source later exclusively confirmed to us that, despite the expansion of their family, “Chloe and Tristan are no longer together” and “have not spoken since December, except for issues of co-parenting.”

Kardashian was first linked to the former Cleveland Cavaliers player in 2016. They dated for five years before finally breaking up in 2021. However, the author of Revenge Body continued to promote her plans to have another child after previously discussing surrogacy. with Thompson.

“The baby was conceived with the help of a surrogate mother before Chloe and the public became aware that Tristan had a child with someone else in December,” a second insider told us last month, referring to the basketball player’s cheating scandal with Marali Nichols, which occurred last year when 31-a summer fitness instructor sued Thompson for alimony before giving birth in December 2021.

The Canadian native confirmed the paternity of Nichols’ son, Theo, in January, while offering a public apology to the Kardashians. Thompson was still dating the Hulu personality when he conceived the baby.

For her part, the author of the book Strong Looks Better Naked was briefly associated with a private investor this summer. Earlier this month, we confirmed that the couple broke up after the relationship between them “crashed” before Kardashian welcomed baby #2.

Despite all the drama with Thompson, the reality star seems to be doing well focusing on her growing family.

“The child is incredible. So beautiful,” Kris Jenner’s best friend Faye Resnick told us on Sunday, August 7, about Kardashian’s newborn son. She added that 4-year-old Tru is “very excited and very curious” now that she has become an older sister. “She loves, loves, loves the child,” Reznik concluded.