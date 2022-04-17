Inside Kendall Jenner’s Exclusive 818 Tequila Party: Kylie’s Party, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s PDA and more

Mom’s night. Kylie Jenner attended Sister Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila party on Friday, April 15, where she met some of her best friends including Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin) to kick off the Coachella weekend.

Kendall, 26, threw a party for her brand with Zach Bia (who also worked as a DJ), John Terzian and other friends. The invite-only event was hosted in La Quinta, California, at Merv Griffin’s 39-acre estate, where 818 Tequila is the official weekend alcoholic beverage partner.

It was a rare night for the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, who has been a stay-at-home mom since her son was born in February. (The baby’s name has not been disclosed yet, as Kylie and Travis Scott have announced that Wolf is no longer the nickname they will use.)

During the celebration in the 13-bedroom complex, the young mother had the opportunity to meet her friends, including Karanikolau, Jayden Smith, Fai Khadra and Harry Hudson, as well as the Biebers.

The “Peaches” singer unexpectedly performed on the first night of the 2022 Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival in Indio, California, just a few miles from La Quinta. After Justin and Haley joined Daniel Caesar on stage, they went to Kendall’s party.

“Justin and Haley were cute,” an insider tells us, noting that they were seen “dancing to the tunes” and “holding each other’s sides” for most of the night. The husband and wife were also seen kissing.

However, don’t expect a lot of photos from the event. The ultra-private business had no official photographers.

However, Kylie and Kendall made sure to share a few pictures in their Instagram stories. The younger sister gushed out of her brother and sister’s mini bottles of alcohol. The catwalk model shared a short video of the Life of Kylie star kissing a bottle of 818 Tequila Añejo, and later posted another short clip with Biya and Terzian in the DJ booth.

The makeup mogul’s party took place a month after she attended the Sunny Vodka Launch Party in Los Angeles in support of her friend Karanikolau. “[Kylie] looked fantastic and was in a great mood,” an eyewitness told us after the party on March 16.

A month later, Kylie’s schedule is packed with more than just an appearance at the party. The Kardashian-Jenner clan had a big weekend after the premiere of Hulu The Kardashians on Thursday, April 14. Not only did they support Kendall’s tequila and enjoy performing at Coachella, but Kris Jenner also planned a family Easter celebration. The 66-year-old mother had tables full of food for her loved ones, and a lot of decorative and applied arts on a festive theme for her 10 grandchildren.