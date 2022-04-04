Inside Hannah Gosselin’s Relationship with Six-year-old Siblings, Living with Father John Gosselin

Communication at a distance! Since John Gosselin’s daughter Hannah moved in with him in 2018, she “wants” to see her siblings regularly.

“She would like to spend time with them. It’s just not possible,” the insider adds. “They live in North Carolina [with Kate Gosselin’s mom], and she lives with her father [and brother Collin] in Pennsylvania. …It’s sad. She hopes that someday she will be able to see her brothers and sisters. They were all very, very close, and her leaving to live with John had absolutely nothing to do with her siblings. She loves them to death.”

The source claims that 47-year-old Kate “violated” Hannah’s relationship with her family members.

“She’s definitely spent a lot of time making sure the kids don’t spend time together because she’s very upset that Hannah decided to live with John,” the insider claims. “She really doesn’t talk much to her mom. …She’s focused on high school and going to college.”

In the summer of 2018, it became known that Hannah was living with 45-year-old John, and later that year her brother Collin joined them.

Over the years, the DJ has talked a lot about his life with two teenagers, from school photos to vacation photos.

In December 2018, the former reality TV star exclusively told us that his children don’t talk to him regularly, but talk to Hannah.

“If they don’t want to talk to me, it’s fine as long as they keep in touch with their brothers and sisters,” he explained at the time. “At the end of the day, if they come and want to talk to me, that’s cool.”

Kate spoke about her relationship with their babies, calling them “so supportive” in June 2019. at that time.

Madeleine and Cara moved in the following year to attend college, and Hannah is currently “eyeing schools in Florida.” The source notes: “She’s kind of thinking about the University of Miami, but she hasn’t firmly determined where she’s going yet.”

The teenager is “starting her own business,” the insider says, adding: “She’s been wanting to do this for a very long time, and it’s finally coming true. …She really wants to make a name for herself and become independent.”