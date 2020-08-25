Inside Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

As in the case of Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix distributes a documentary with the reflections of the developers.

Square Enix has released a new video about the long-awaited Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition. It is a documentary in which two of the video game developers take part, producer Akitoshi Kawazu and art director and character designer, Toshiyuki Itahana. In the video, which you can see below these lines, the studio offers details about the development of the original game, which went on sale in 2003, as well as many other surprises.

Back in the early 2000s, the relationship between Nintendo and Square Enix was straightened out again. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles was a kind of pipe of peace, the exclusive return of a saga that had been linked to the PlayStation brand for years. The title, very oriented to the cooperative game, had a problem in GameCube. And it is that to enjoy multiplayer it was necessary to have several Game Boy Advances and their respective cables, since they worked as a control knob. The remastering will fix that problem, although there will be other issues to consider.

A game created to play in company

The truth is that the new version will not have local multiplayer, which means for the title that you can only enjoy the cooperative over the Internet. However, as usual, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch players will need to be subscribed to the respective online services in order to access this feature. Although it is possible to play from start to finish alone, it is a video game very thought for multiplayer.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition will be released on August 27 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and iOS and Android devices. It should be noted that mobile device users must access the free version and purchase the full content in order to enjoy the entire adventure.



