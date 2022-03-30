Inside “Below Deck Med” star Hannah Ferrier’s Beach Wedding and Honeymoon with Josh Roberts: “1 of the Many Reasons I Married Him”

Happily ever after! After exchanging vows, Hannah Ferrier from Lower Deck Mediterranean talked about her wedding and honeymoon with longtime lover Josh Roberts.

“What a day. What a man 💗 ,” the 35—year-old Ferrier signed a selection of photos on Instagram from a special day on Tuesday, March 29. On social networks, the couple cut the cake, kissed after the wedding and celebrations.

Ferrier initially spoke about her affair with Roberts in the fifth season of the popular TV series Bravo. “This is definitely the first relationship in which I really see some longevity and potential marriage, having children and starting a family,” she said in 2020.

Ahead of her big day, Ferrier talked about the bond she made with Roberts as soon as they met. “We had a glass of wine and then went out to dinner the next night, and the night after the race we had a drink,” she told E! News earlier this month. “And then we just spent, like, seven days seeing each other every day.”

The main steak, which appeared in “Medicine Below Deck” since its premiere in 2016, eventually returned to Roberts in the middle of the season. Ferrier was fired by Captain Sandy Yon after her roommate Malia White informed her that she had valium and a vape pen with CBD in the salon.

On the eve of the premiere of the fifth season, the Australian native announced on social networks that she is expecting her first child. Later that year, the couple had a daughter, Ava.

“Madame has arrived!” Ferrier captioned a series of photos with her newborn in November 2020, a month after her arrival. “Josh and I are so happy to welcome our little girl Ava Grace Roberts into the world.”

At the time, the Bravo personality noted that she was also celebrating a special milestone with Roberts. “2 years with my gorgeous man,” the host of the podcast “Dear Diary” wrote on Instagram in the same month. “Words cannot express how much I am looking forward to the next chapter.”

A month after the couple became parents, Roberts asked Ferrier a question. “And then there were three of them… and a ring,” the Ocean Training Academy co—founder wrote along with an Instagram selfie showing off a new sparkler.

After fans saw Ferrier’s shocking departure, the reality TV star revealed that her former boss tried to contact her because of her exciting personal news.

Hannah noted that her decision to retire from yachting gave her more freedom to talk about her problems, adding: “I think sometimes people get confused because that’s how I’ve felt and thought for many, many years, but the only reason I can talk about it now is because I know that more I will never work with her.”

Sandy, for her part, explained that the dismissal was out of her hands, reflecting on the next chapter of her former colleague.

“Hannah, she has a dream. She’s living her dream. She wanted a baby. Sometimes in my past I did things that I subconsciously didn’t know about because I wanted to leave,” the captain told us in September 2021. — But my behavior was a way out, because I didn’t know how to get out. I kind of feel like maybe it was a part of her. But I wish her all the best.”