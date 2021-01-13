Insecure: HBO confirms that season 5 will be the last

HBO confirmed, on Wednesday (13), that the 5th season of Insecure will be the last season of the series. The decision was revealed in a statement made by Amy Gravitt, who is the network’s Executive Vice President of Programming.

The series was renewed for the 5th season in May last year, even before the 4th season of Insecure premiered on television. With a huge success among fans and critics, the series managed to gain 95% approval from critics on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

The brilliant mind behind Insecure

It is more than fair to say that the main responsible for the huge success of the series is Issa Rae. Amy Gravitt herself said, during the statement about the end of the series, that it was Rae who “turned insecurity (the theme of Insecure) into an iconic form of comedy”.

And that is the purest truth! The American is, literally, responsible for almost all the sectors of production of the series, being one of the creators, writers, executive producers and actresses of the program. The only thing Issa Rae didn’t do during the series was directing some of the episodes.

Other people behind the show

The series was created in conjunction with Larry Wilmore, who signs the scripts with the creative minds of Ben Dougan, Amy Aniobi, Laura Kittrell and many others. Executive production featured Rae, Prentice Penny, Michael Rotenberg, Melina Matsoukas, Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry.

In addition to the handyman, the cast includes names like Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Alexander Hodge and Kendrick Sampson.

The recording of the last season of Insecure should start in January 2021.