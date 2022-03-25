Inscription, GOTY In The Game Developers Choice Awards 2022

Game Developers Choice Awards: The game from the creator of Pony Island and The Hex triumphs in the awards: all the winners of the 22nd edition. The 22nd Edition of the Game Developers Choice Awards 2022 has revealed all the winners. The awards have boosted one of the video games that sounded the most during the past year 2021, the independent title Inscryption. Although it appears to be a card game, just like its previous video games (Pony Island and The Hex), players are met with surprising twists that break the fourth wall.

The Inscryption GOTY is not the only prize that has been distributed. Games like Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, Valheim, Unpacking or It Takes Two have also been recognized in other categories.

On the other hand, as FreeGameTips published, the award for the career and achievements of a lifetime has fallen on Yuji Horii. The creator of Dragon Quest, who has been in the industry for almost 40 years, has thanked and shared his acceptance speech. In addition, he has recalled that he works on Dragon Quest XII and that the studio is immersed in the development of other video games in the saga.

Below you can see the complete list:

All the winners at the Game Developers Choice Awards 2022

best debut

Iron Gate Studio by Valheim

best visual art

Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

better audio

Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble Games)

best narrative

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)

impact game

Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)

Innovation Award

Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble Games)

best technology

Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

best design

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

audience award

Valheim (Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain Publishing)

best game of the year

Inscription (Daniel Mullins Games / Return Digital)

Ambassador Award

Steven Spohn

Lifetime Achievement Award

Yūji Horii