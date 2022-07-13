Insanely rich Asians 2: Constance Wu talks about what happens in the sequel and with whom of the actors she communicates in real life

It’s been four summers since “Crazy Rich Asians” hit theaters and knocked down the box office as a rare romantic comedy that could make a profit. Shortly after the success, it was announced that the entire Kevin Kwan trilogy would be shown on the big screen. Well… where is it? The star of the franchise Constance Wu shared at least a couple of updates.

Constance Wu played the main character of the film, Rachel Chu, an economics professor at New York University, who finds love in Nick Young (played by Henry Golding), but then finds herself in the midst of an awkward crossfire when she goes home to Singapore with him. wedding. Here’s what Wu said about what’s going on with “Insanely Rich Asians 2”:

Well, a few weeks ago I had lunch with one of the producers to talk about the preparations for the filming of the sequel. And I liked working with everyone. Aquafina has become one of my best friends, so I am very happy to get back in the saddle and give you a sequel.

Wu spoke with ScreenRant about her new TV series “Terminal”, in which she stars with Chris Pratt, and it was during this conversation that the actress broke a long silence about the next film “Insanely Rich Asians”. As she shared, there is movement in the continuation of the romantic comedy, and the producers are thinking about filming. In addition, she shared a cute nugget about being friends with Aquafina, who played Rachel Go’s best friend Peik Lin in the 2018 film.

After “Insanely rich Asians” there are two more novels with Rachel and Nick: “Chinese rich girlfriend” and “Problems of Rich People”. Back in 2018, it was announced that sequels would be shot in a row in 2020, but then 2020 was already due. In addition, there is the fact that almost every member of the cast of “Insanely Rich Asians” has been busy becoming even more famous since the release of the romantic comedy and moving from project to project.

The latest news we’ve heard about what’s going to happen next with “Insanely Rich Asians” before Wu’s words is that there’s been a shake-up in the screenwriter’s room, and rookie screenwriter Amy Wang is now writing the script. The change occurred after a dispute arose between one of the screenwriters of the first film about the payment of sequels. Adele Lim, who wrote the first film together with Peter Chiarelli, decided to withdraw from the projects due to the fact that she was offered significantly less money than her male co-author.

Right now, we’re also not sure if Jon M. Chu will still be making the film, given that the director was in the pipeline for two villain films he will direct. We’ll keep you updated on the sequels of “Crazy Rich Asians” when we learn more about them. Until then, you can watch Constance Wu in the Terminal, which is now being broadcast on an Amazon Prime subscription.