İnnovations expected to be discovered on the platform!

Netflix has just announced its novelties for the month of January. And what we can say is that we are going to be really spoiled.

As at the beginning of the month, Netflix unveils new features on its platform. So we know what awaits us for this month of January. So if the cinemas are not yet ready to reopen, you can still enjoy new films.

On the series side, Netflix is ​​launching two new products. We can therefore find Lupine as early as January. A series with actor Omar Sy who will play modern-day Arsène Lupine. On the other hand, it is a remake of the Winx children’s series that the platform is releasing. A risky but rather tempting bet.

For the fans of Riverdale, a new season will be released for your greatest happiness. But that’s not all ! On the other hand, Netflix is ​​releasing new movies to occupy your dullest evenings. So expect some heavy stuff for the start of the year.

Because yes, even if 2020 is over, we still cannot go to the cinema. So, why not remake films that we already know well? The platform releases the Claude Sautet cycle. But what does it consist of? We explain to you.

NETFLIX RELEASES LOTS OF NEW FOR 2021

The Claude Sautet cycle allows Netflix to deliver classics of French cinema. So if you want to meet again the Gendarmes in Saint Tropez, now is the time! Beside that, other big names are announced for the month.

We’re talking about Children’s Games, Insidious or The City of Fear. Something to please everyone and entertain young and old for the month of January. But on top of all that the Spider Man movie will be available now!

A way to get the whole family together. And if nothing is right for you, Netflix offers meditation classes to take a breather. So to your screens.



