Innovation That Will End An Important Problem From Google Chrome!

Photos is integrated into the new tab page of the Google Chrome browser. This feature is available to developers.

Google continues to work on integrating the applications and services it hosts with each other. With version 93 released at the beginning of September, Drive files were placed in the Google Chrome application. When you open a new tab, you can view data such as documents, recently opened/edited Google Docs, Spreadsheets just below the search bar.

Google has taken this integration one step further. It also placed the files in the Photos app inside the browser. The obligation to access Photos from the web page is eliminated every time.

Photos Memories will appear in Google Chrome new tab

Chrome Canary, which allows us to try new features to be added to Google Chrome in advance, has integrated images stored in Photos into the new tab. In the ‘experimental features’ section, which you can access by typing chrome://flags in the address bar, you can access the new feature by typing ‘NTP Photos Module’ in the search bar.

When you set it to Enabled, Chrome Canary automatically accesses your account open in the browser and pulls your photos in Photos from Google’s servers. Not all the photos you upload, only the ones registered in the Memories section are integrated into the new tab page and you can access them quickly.

When you use the feature for the first time, you need to give the necessary permission that Chrome Canary asks you. You don’t need any permission afterwards.

How to install Chrome Canary?

Canary is actually a developer version of Chrome. Google is trying out the new features it will add to the browser for the first time in Canary. Before delivering it to the end user, it presents it to the developers and collects technical feedback against a possible problem. After the feature is ready for publication, it is added to the regular Chrome version that we always use.

If you are a user, Google advises you to be wary of Chrome Canary. Because Canary is not exactly a stable and stable browser. For example, while you are doing your homework, it can crash and make you a victim. For this reason, it is useful to prefer normal Chrome for your daily work. If you still want to use Canary, you can download it by clicking the link here.