Innovation that will delight Google Workspace users

Collaboration of businesses through Google Workspace is getting smoother with the expansion of the existing integration with Microsoft Office. Google announced that users using collaboration tools can directly edit Microsoft Office files on their iOS devices. And they won’t need to do any file type conversions to do this.

This means that users of Workspace tools like Google Docs, Google Spreadsheets or Google Slides will be able to edit, collaborate, or add comments to Office files on MacBooks, iPads and iPhones.

In the blog post on the subject, Google says that by bringing the editing facility to the iOS Office application, users can use Google Workspace’s collaborative and helpful features in Microsoft Office files while working on an iOS device.

IPhone and iPad users can now edit, comment on, and collaborate on MS Office files using Google Docs, Spreadsheets and Slides. In addition, this innovation allows users to improve sharing options and controls while reducing the need to download and email attachments.

Office file types supported by the new feature in Google Workplace on iOS include .doc, .docx, .dot, .xls, .xlsx, .xlt, .xlsm and .ppt, .pptx, .pps, .pot files.

Using Microsoft Office files in Google Workspace on iOS

When using Google Workspace on an iOS device, you can open, add, edit and convert MS Office files as follows:

Open an Office file in Google Docs, Sheets or Slides by tapping the MS Office file in the Google Productivity app.

To open and edit a file, simply click Open file on your iOS device. Then double-tap the word you want to edit or click the Edit link directly in Google Docs. You can use the blue markers to select the text to edit.

Adding an Office file to Google Drive can be done by opening the Google Drive application and clicking the plus sign and Upload. Find the file to upload and tap on it.

You can convert Office files to Google files by opening the application and clicking the options menu next to the file to be converted. Click Save as and then choose Google Docs, Google Spreadsheets or Google Slides.

The new Office editing feature is likely to replace QuickOffice, which has more limited functionality and collaboration capabilities.

This feature was made available on the web last year and on Android devices two months ago, and is now available to Workspace Essentials, various Business and Enterprise user categories, and core G-Suite users. Users need to make sure they have updated their Google Drive versions to be able to use these new features.



