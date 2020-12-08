Innovation from Google Stadia to delight publishers

Stadia, the cloud gaming service launched by Google in 2019, is preparing to keep one of its promises to its users. Accordingly, Google will allow all players using the platform to broadcast live on YouTube.

Google Stadia gets live streaming support

Google makes it possible to broadcast live on YouTube by launching the biggest innovation it has ever brought for the Stadia platform. This feature, which will only be found in the web application in the first place, is expected to come to Chromecast and Android in the near future. To start the live broadcast, all you need to do is click on the “Stream directly to YouTube” option in Stadia’s friends menu, according to The Verge. Next, the platform will ask you to set properties for video streaming, such as title, privacy options, audience audience (for / not kids).

When Google announced the coming live streaming feature to the game platform, it stated that 4K support will also be active. However, as promised, there is no clear information that 4K support will be available at first. According to the information The Verge has acquired, it will be necessary to have a Stadia Pro subscription to have this advantage.

On the other hand, Stadia continues to improve its scope. 8 European countries were included in the application. With the inclusion of Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Switzerland, it became active in 22 countries in platform collection. However, it should be noted that the platform is still not available in our country and there is no clear information about when it will be active.



