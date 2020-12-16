Innovation Awards winners will be revealed on the web

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced the winners at the CES 2021 Innovation Awards, the event’s traditional award. For the first time, the honorees will be revealed remotely, following the pattern of the next edition of the event.

Usually, as soon as they are announced, the winners are invited to participate in an award show that takes place at the beginning of CES, in Las Vegas. However, considering that CES 2021 will be made through online transmission, the 28 winners – with innovative products, trendsetters and companies that generate positive changes for quality of life – will be recognized during the presentation.

The complete list of Best of Innovation award winners will be released only during the event, but some have already been revealed. They are:

Vehicle entertainment and safety: First Mate Marine Safety and Security System, by Brunswick;

Computer and hardware components: AMD Ryzen 5000 processor line, from AMD;

Wearable technology: BioButton medical grade device and data services, from BioIntelliSense;

Smart Cities:

EES (Electromagnetic Engineered Surfaces), from E2IP Technologies;

Health and well-being: Epsy, by Epsy;

Headphones and personal audio: Samsung’s Galaxy Buds + BTS Edition;

Mobile devices and accessories: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and Galaxy Note 20 5G, from Samsung;

Intelligent vehicles and mobility: IBM and The Mayflower Autonomous Ship and IBM’s The AI ​​Captain;

Streaming: Imverse Live3D rendering engine and volumetric holograms, from Imverse;

Robotics: John Deere X-Series Combine, by John Deere;

Computer peripherals and accessories: Lumi Keys 1, by Roli;

Accessibility: OrCam Read, by OrCam Technologies;

Software and mobile apps: Origin Health – remote patient monitoring, from Origin Wireless;

Home devices: LG’s P-Next3 InstaView Door-in-Door with Voice Recognition;

Computer and hardware components: Sony’s Spatial Reality Display;

Mobility vehicle intelligence: The Fifth-Generation Waymo Driver, by Waymo;

Home appliances: U by Moen Smart Faucet, by Moen;

Digital editing and photography: Vespera, by Vaonis;

Health and well-being: VROR Eye DR, from M2S.

CES 2021 will take place online from 11 to 14 January next year. Spectators from around the world will be able to follow the event remotely. Until then, CTA is excited by the dimension that the event can take, considering that it can reach an even larger audience.



