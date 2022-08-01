Innersloth Reveal Among Us Abandoned Before Viral Success

“Among Us” is a viral success that has brought countless hours of game time to millions of players who have discovered the game in recent years. The year 2020 turned out to be significant for the developer “Among us” Innersloth and completely changed the company’s view of the game. Before “Among Us” became a successful game, Innersloth was preparing to move on to a completely new project.

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Innersloth “Among Us” made a splash on the web and attracted many to the unique experience of social deduction. Many Twitch streamers have tried out “Among Us” by sharing another potential game that viewers could consider while spending time indoors. The revival will allow Innersloth to develop more content and updates for Among Us until 2022.

In a new episode of the Overcome’s Visionaries podcast, Innersloth co-founder Marcus Bromander revealed that the development team actually abandoned Among Us in 2019 before the game went viral the following year. Since the game has experienced huge growth in 2020, the development of “Among Us” will begin again. “At the beginning of 2019, we released our third map and made enough bug fixes, the game started working, and we thought: “Okay, everyone, it’s time to do something else,” said Bromander. “Then when ‘Among Us’ took off again, we thought we had to ride the wave.”

Innersloth originally planned to work on a sequel to “Among Us 2” to expand the foundation of the first game with significant improvements. Bromander adds: “I think, should we do “Among Us 2″? Or is it worth updating a game that everyone is already playing? And that’s what we finally agreed to.” The financial success of the game and online growth allowed Innersloth to continue developing the original title and work on updates previously planned for the sequel. Innersloth will begin work on console versions Among Us in 2020, and a version for the Nintendo Switch was released in December of the same year. A year later, PlayStation and Xbox versions will be released to further expand the player base.

The chronology of “Among Us” is filled with success that seemingly came out of nowhere, and Innerslot made the most of this boom period to ensure the success of the game. “Among Us” was available when players needed a new online game to play with others, when circumstances did not allow for personal events and meetings. In addition, Among Us VR can introduce new features and bring back the freshness of the original game.

Innersloth deserves credit for its efforts and the continued support of the player community. “Among Us” continues to flourish in 2022, and the VR version should attract even more players to the battle.

“Among Us” is now available for Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The VR version will be released on the holidays of 2022 for Meta Quest 2 on PC via SteamVR.