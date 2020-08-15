Injustice 2, NASCAR Heat 5 are free for the weekend

Injustice 2 and NASCAR Heat 5 are free to download for Xbox One players. The games are part of the “Days to Play for Free” schedule and are available to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Games Pass Ultimate subscribers until 3:59 pm the next Monday (17). In addition, PC users can also enjoy the weekend to play Quake II for free. The classic game was released by Bethesda last Wednesday (12) and is available until this Saturday (15).

To download Injustice 2 and NASCAR Heat 5, users must access the Microsoft Store website (https://www.xbox.com/en-us/live/gold?xr=shellnav#freeplaydays). There, you need to be signed in with your personal account to see the installation option with the Xbox Live Gold subscription. On the console, simply enter the subscriber area on the Xbox One home screen to download.

To play Quake II for free, you must download the Bethesda launcher on the PC (https://bethesda.net/en/game/bethesda-launcher). After that, just log in for as long as the game is available – downloading the software is also free.

The game became available after the QuakeCon Online event, which took place last weekend, to raise more than $ 30,000 (R $ 162,300 in direct conversion), which will be donated to charities. Next Monday (17th), Bethesda will make Quake III Arena available in the same way. The game will be available to play for free for 72 hours.

Specials

In addition to the free trial, the standard version of Injustice 2 is up to 75% off at the Microsoft Store: Xbox Live Gold subscribers can buy the game for $ 30. NASCAR Heat 5 is now 20% off for members of Live Gold in standard and gold versions, which are costing R $ 147.96 and R $ 207.96, respectively.



