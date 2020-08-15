Injustice 2 and Nascar Heat 5 rolling out on Xbox

Microsoft officially confirmed this week that it is holding another round of “Days to Play for Free”, which benefits members of the Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate programs, giving them the opportunity to test some extra games this weekend.

In this round, the chosen ones for the action were Injustice 2 and NASCAR Heat 5, which can be played until 08/17 (Monday), without the need to pay any additional fee for that.

In addition, the game The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited is also available and can be played until Wednesday, August 19 at 11am.

To close, it is also confirmed that all three games are officially on sale in the Microsoft Store, with all the details below.

Injustice 2

Build an enhanced and supreme version of your favorite DC legends in INJUSTICE 2.

EACH BATTLE DEFINES YOU: With each victory you get new equipment to personalize and evolve your team.

A NEW THREAT ARISES: Continuing the Injustice narrative, as Batman tries to sabotage the Superman Regime, a new threat is revealed that could endanger Earth’s existence.

THE BEST OF DC: Choose heroes from the biggest cast ever made available by DC and compete in epic battles in historic and renowned locations.

MADE BY NETHERREALM: Developers of the MORTAL KOMBAT franchise, sales success and criticism.

Nascar Heat 5

NASCAR Heat 5, the official game of the most famous stock car championship in the world, puts you behind the wheel of these incredible machines and challenges you to become the definitive champion of the NASCAR Cup Series 2020.

It includes all the official cars, teams and drivers of the three NASCAR National Series, in addition to the Xtreme Dirt Tour, totaling 39 authentic tracks. The immersive Career Mode is complemented by the Quick Race option, a new Test Session mode and the multiplayer, online and split screen mode.

Show that you step deep in NASCAR HEAT 5, because only victory matters!

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Join more than 10 million players in this award-winning online multiplayer RPG and embark on an ever-expanding story in the persistent world of Elder Scrolls.

START YOUR ADVENTURE – Chaos reigns in Tamriel during the Second Age. The imperial throne is empty and ancient enemies unite to bring ruin to the world of mortals. Go to war and fight for Tamriel’s salvation.

PLAY AS YOU WANT – Fight, create, steal, siege or explore. Combine different types of weapons, armor and skills to create your own playing style.

TELL YOUR STORY – Discover Tamriel’s secrets. Live any story anywhere in the world, in the order you choose, accompanied or alone.

INCLUDES THE MORROWIND CHAPTER – Travel to the island of Vvardenfell and prevent the meteor from crushing the city of Vivec by helping a demigod regain his powers



