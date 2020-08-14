Injustice 2 and NASCAR Heat 5 are free for a short time!

Microsoft’s popular console, Xbox’s paid membership services make games free for a short time. In this context, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play Injustice 2 and Nascar Heat 5 for free this weekend.

Injustice 2 and NASCAR are free for a short time

Both games are free for subscribers of Xbox services until August 16th. It will be paid again after August 16, and even if you add the games to your library on the weekend, it will still be charged after August 16.

After the short-term campaign is over, those who like and buy the games will have to pay $ 9.99 for Injustice 2 and $ 39.99 for Nascar Heat 5.

Apart from Xbox services, The Elder Scrolls has become free for Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4 in Online. It can be played free of charge on Xbox and PC platforms until August 19, and on PlayStation 4 until August 20.



