Inheritance: Will Caroline from The Vampire Diaries return?

The character Caroline Forbes (played by Candice King), of The Vampire Diaries, mother of twins Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie Saltzman (Kaylee Bryant), was mentioned several times in Legacies, but viewers did not see her at any time during seasons already displayed.

However, this seems to be changing and it may appear in the narrative soon. All this because, during a recent interview with TV Line, Brett Matthews, showrunner of the series, hinted that the character can return to this magical universe if the actress is willing.

“The door will always be open for Candice,” said Matthews when asked about the matter. “We love her and consider her very much,” he added, saying that the character is very important for the dramatic construction of some characters. “We would be thrilled [to have her back], but it really depends on her,” he emphasized.

Caroline Forbes in Legacies: how would the character return?

Legacies ‘script explains Caroline Forbes’ absence as if she were looking to find a plausible solution that could prevent the impending merger between her two daughters. However, many viewers complain about this gap left by the character, claiming that she would be a terrible mother if she were not close to Lizzie and Josie.

“We would love to be able to think about the challenge that will be Caroline’s insertion into the Legacies storyline,” argued Matthews. that the agenda of the actress has a space for the project.

“Although Legacies is a program that is going its own way, it was designed taking into account the plot of other productions – so the series is what it is – so we would love [that participation],” he concluded.

Thus, we can only wait for news. Legacies season 3 debuted last week with an exciting episode. Next week, audiences will see several twists and turns in The CW series.