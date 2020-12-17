Ingrid will she become a shieldmaiden like Lagertha?

According to our colleagues from Melty, Ingrid, Bjorn’s second wife, could become a shieldmaiden like Lagertha in season 6 of Vikings

Only a few more days to wait before the second part of season 6 of Vikings. In the end, a lot should happen. Notably the fact that Ingrid becomes a shieldmaiden.

But before we explain why, maybe we should let you know when you can see the rest of the series. Because the media have just announced the release date of the second part of season 6.

We will have to wait until the end of December, the 31st to be precise. Vikings will then be available on Canal + and on My Canal to the delight of fans.

The latter, moreover in full blur as to the fate of Bjorn and Gunnhild. The first having probably died during the last battle. However, he could be joined by his surviving wife.

The latter, seeming to be forcibly married to Harald in the second part of season 6. Too hard to bear, she could therefore kill herself to join her late husband in the afterlife. Even if these are mere guesswork, the Vikings sequel could turn out that way.

INGRID, A SHIELDMAIDEN IN THE VIKINGS SUIT?

But hypotheses also arise about Bjorn’s second wife. Indeed, Ingrid could have an equally important role in the next episodes of the series. In any case, this is what our colleagues at Melty suggest.

The media, having noted several elements in the various teasers of season 6 of Vikings. These same elements, suggesting that Ingrid will become a shieldmaiden, like Lagertha before. But what does he think of that?

Quite simply the fact that the woman wears “a black cloak and wields a bow and arrow in the middle of battle.” “But also” to train and become a shieldmaiden to fight alongside men. ”

It remains to be seen if this is true and if Ingrid will honor the memory of Bjorn in the sequel to Vikings.



