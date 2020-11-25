Ingrid Chauvin very committed to women!

The actress of Tomorrow belongs to us, Ingrid Chauvin is committed to a cause close to her heart! We’ll give you more details.

Actress Ingrid Chauvin is committed to the cause of women!

The Tomorrow Belongs to Us actress breaks her silence. Indeed, after announcing her separation from her husband a few days ago, Ingrid Chauvin spoke on social networks.

Not to talk about her separation, but to share an important message. Know that today, November 25, is the day for the fight against violence against women.

Thus, Ingrid Chauvin left a message to her community on her Instagram account. “Today is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. “Recalls the actress.

“But does it take a day in the year to think about this? She asks herself then. Before adding, “It’s every day that you have to think about it, help, listen, act. And ask yourself the right questions… ”

INGRID CHAUVIN: A COMMITTED WOMAN

So this is a strong message that Ingrid Chauvin has decided to share with his fans. On November 11, the actress announced to her fans that she was separating from her son’s father.

The 47-year-old actress remains very enigmatic. Indeed she does not say why they separate.

But his messages on the networks make a lot of sense. “You can’t control the behavior of others. But we can control the moment when we no longer want to have to suffer it. She wrote on Instagram.

For the moment, Ingrid Chauvin remains silent. Indeed, she refuses even to give more details on the reason of their breakup.

But that’s without counting on those close to him who seem to know a little more. “What she is going through is terrible because it is a very complicated separation. »We can read in Closer.

The same source remains just as discreet. We imagine that she wants to respect the privacy of the actress.

“One day Ingrid will speak, and it will be like a bomb. »She warns all the same! Case to be continued.



