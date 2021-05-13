Inglourious Basterds: What You Didn’t Know About The Work

Inglourious Bastards is one of Quentin Tarantino’s most acclaimed films. Nominated in eight categories at the Oscars, the feature took a statuette (for Best Supporting Actor for Christoph Waltz) and is one of the best examples of the filmmaker’s potential. Not only for the way he commands the cast, but also for the script, which manages to oscillate moments of tension with comic relief very well. And this was in one of the most tense periods of humanity.

Tarantino intended this to be both a war film and a spaghetti western, and considered the film to be called Once upon a time in Nazi-occupied France (This is the title of the first chapter of the film). Below we present some curiosities about the film and behind the scenes of it.

The cast

Tarantino thought about abandoning the project while looking for someone to play Colonel Hans Landa, thinking that the role would be impossible to play. After Christoph Waltz auditioned, however, Tarantino and producer Lawrence Bender agreed that they had found the perfect actor for the role. In the film, Waltz speaks most languages ​​in the film (English, French, German and Italian), and became one of six actors to win an Oscar in the role of a character who spoke mainly in a foreign language. The others are Sophia Loren, Robert De Niro, Roberto Benigni, Benicio Del Toro and Marion Cotillard.

Daniel Brühl admitted after the film was released that he was not fluent in French, and when Quentin Tarantino asked him to speak French to hear how it sounded, he sometimes mixed French with Spanish, betting (correctly) that Tarantino would not notice. When Bruhl received the translated version of the script, he was able to perfect his delivery in French. The actor also voiced his own lines for Spanish.

The director also considered Leonardo DiCaprio for the role of Colonel Hans Landa. However, he then decided that a German-speaking actor should play the character. DiCaprio worked on Tarantino’s next film, Django Livre (2012) and then shared the screen with Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).

The filmmaker also doubted that Diane Kruger was German, since her main works are in English-language films. Tarantino thought she was an American and doubted that she could master German dialogue and accent. Only after the audition did she prove to him that she was really a German.

Actor Til Schweiger, born and raised in Germany, has always refused to wear a Nazi uniform for a movie role. He only agreed to participate in Inglourious Basterds on the condition that he could kill a Nazi in every scene he used.