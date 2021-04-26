Ingenuity: Helicopter Successfully Makes Third Flight On Mars

Ingenuity: NASA confirmed last Sunday (25) that the Ingenuity autonomous helicopter successfully made its third flight on Mars.

The helicopter took off at 5:31 am (Brasília time) and stayed at an altitude of 5 meters, the same as the previous flight, but for a longer time: 80 seconds, against 51 seconds of the last mission. The first flight took place on April 19, the first being of an aircraft on a different planet from Earth.

This time, he traveled for 50 meters on the planet’s soil – a movement captured by the side camera of the Perseverance rover, which is on the ground collecting samples and capturing materials in the form of audio, video and photographs.

The researchers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab, which takes care of the current mission and was responsible for creating the robots, are excited about the results of the flights. The fourth test will be carried out in a few days, still without a defined date.

According to the agency’s statement, the data confirm “critical capabilities that will allow the addition of an air dimension in future missions to Mars”. In other words, Ingenuity is only the first of many vehicles that will still fly over the Red Planet.