Information on Betelgeuse has been updated

New information has been revealed about the red supergiant Betelgeuse in the Orion constellation. According to the claims made as a result of the researches, the supergiant is not as big or far as it seems. Still, these claims do not change the fact that it will end its existence in a supernova explosion, and that it will happen in the near future.

Betelgeuse wasn’t as glamorous as we thought

Betelgeuse, a red supergiant, occupies a huge area in the universe compared to our sun. But a study published in The Astrophysical Journal reveals new calculations of the star’s mass and distance, and gives us information about when it might reach the supernova.

Last year, there were speculations about when the explosion would occur after the star had clearly collapsed. However, with later observations, it was stated that this darkening was caused by a huge debris cloud passing in front of the Earth. “Betelgeuse is normally one of the brightest stars in the sky, but we observed a decrease in the star’s brightness in late 2019,” said Meridith Joyce of Australia National University on the subject. This led to speculation that it might explode. However, our research has given us a different result ”.

In addition, scientists conducted some tests to understand the stage of the Betelgeuse star’s life cycle. As a result, it was stated that the star did not have the possibility to turn into a supernova anytime soon and it took an average of 100 thousand years to reach that stage.

The study also shakes what we know about the size of the star. He suggests that Betelgeuse’s enigmatic true size is likely to occupy more space than Jupiter’s orbit. In addition, the researchers had the opportunity to measure its distance to Earth by resizing. Placing the star 530 light-years closer, scientists noted that it was 25 percent closer than known. However, although the distance is getting closer, the possible Earth is still far away from the potential explosion.



