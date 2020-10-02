Information for iPhone 13 started to emerge!

It was claimed that Apple was working on foldable phones according to previous estimates and that this design could be used for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. Now it turns out that there may be different details on the screen side. ProMotion screens are among the new details planned for the iPhone 13 series.

Revealing about iPhone 13 series features

Commenting on the new iPhones, screen analyst Ross Young predicts that the new iPhone 13s will look like the iPhone 12 series. With a Twitter post he made, he explained some of the features of the iPhone 13.

Saying that the iPhone SE model will not arrive next year, Young said that the entire iPhone 13 family will have an integrated display. Stating that it will look like the iPhone 12 series in general, Ross Young expects the development on the side of camera sensors.

Like DSCC, Mizuho Securities also says no new iPhone SE model in 2021, have to wait till 2022. They do say all iPhone 13 models will have integrated touch, BOE will join LGD on both 6.1" models, mini and 13 will adopt 12 Pro Max camera sensors, & sensor size will increase on Pro. pic.twitter.com/G9f6cz8dm0 — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 2, 2020

According to the table shared by Young, the iPhone 13 series will look like this:

iPhone 13 Mini – 5.4 inch

iPhone 13 – 6.1 inch

iPhone 13 Pro – 6.1 inch

iPhone 13 Pro Max – 6.7 inch

As Ross points out, iPhone 13 models will get the camera from the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 Pro series will experience an increase in sensor size. In the shared table, it says that the model with the pro attachment will get mmWave and Sub 6Ghz 5G. This is the current information about the features of the iPhone 13 series. Of course, we will see in the coming months whether this information, which is the comments of analysts, is true.



