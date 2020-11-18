Information about the yellow egg from the first season

The Netflix series made it clear that the dark dimension was the source of various creatures. Created by the Duffer brothers, Stranger Things is currently developing season 4, though no release date has been announced.

Despite the egg’s appearance in two key scenes from Stranger Things season 1, it was never shown again. Two more seasons have passed without any mention or explanation of the purpose of the egg.

Since its introduction, the presence of the upside-down egg has been at the center of numerous theories from Stranger Things fans. Fortunately, the Duffer brothers have plans for the object according to a quote made by the couple.

The Stranger Things creative duo questioned the yellow eggs before adding that they know the answers to all these questions and wanted to keep the mystery alive, leaving the door open for possible “sequels.”

Interestingly, the Duffers used the plural form, hinting that there were multiple eggs in the Upside Down. Near the arrival of season 4 of Stranger Things, time is running out when it comes to returning to the mystery of the egg.

Considering that the Demogorgon was feeding on the egg it means that another monster is lurking inside the Upside Down and the Mind Flayer is waiting to unleash it in the near future of Stranger Things.



