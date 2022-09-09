Information about the New Overwatch Support Hero Has Been Leaked, and This Time It May Be True

Four images and a trailer with incomplete assets of the Overwatch 2 cinematic video for Kanezaka Fox Girl or Kiriko appeared on the network. If the recently leaked media presents the final design, Overwatch fans will officially recognize her as Kiriko.

Screenshots began circulating on social media late Thursday afternoon, which could be from the cinematic trailer for Overwatch 2 for Kiriko, the long-awaited fox girl Kanezaki. Four screenshots with Blizzard watermarks, time codes and editing indicators were leaked to the network, which for the first time shows a young green-haired heroine.

According to PC Gamer, a YouTube account called “Kuriboh cervantes”, which claims to be unrelated to Blizzard, uploaded an incomplete Spanish trailer for Chirico, but the video was removed due to a publisher complaint of copyright infringement. The leaked video shows her weapons, two knives that have healing properties when dealing damage, a movement ability similar to Genji’s or Moira’s jerk, Torii’s blue Gate summoning ability that supposedly puts a buff on damage, and a speed boost for allies like Lucio. Crossfade and Rampage Junkerqueen. It is assumed that this is her highest ability, and her other movements coincide with previously published details about her abilities in Overwatch 2.

There have been a lot of speculation and leaks about what Kiriko might look like, including a very elaborate fake Overwatch 2 hero selection screen with her image. These screenshots are circulating on the internet, but all that can be assumed from these images is that she either works at a bakery, a donut shop, or at the Kanezaka cat cafe, and her eyes seem to be part of her abilities. It can be assumed that this unfinished trailer is being prepared for mass screening before the launch of Overwatch 2 early Access.

Kiriko, Kanazaka Fox Girl, or whatever else they will be called, has been hinted at and teased for almost many years. Interest in the new support hero was high, but there were also controversial points. The biggest dispute is that its release will be associated with the new Overwatch combat pass system. In the past, new heroes were simply added to the live game when the Overwatch developers thought it was the right thing to do. Since Overwatch 2 became free and converted to a combat pass system as part of a new monetization practice, there have been some concerns about how some players will earn Kiriko and other future heroes.

Overwatch 2 will be released on October 4 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.