Influencer Emily Mitchell died at 36 and was pregnant

Instagram influencer and parenting blogger Emily Mitchell died at the age of 36 while pregnant with her fifth child.

The Rhode Island native and creator of the Secret Path blog passed away unexpectedly three days before Christmas, according to a fundraiser for her family.

Despite the urgent attention of her children, husband, father, and other healthcare professionals, all valiant efforts to resurrect them have failed.

Emily was 16 weeks pregnant when she died. According to the obituary online, Emily was expecting a baby boy named Joey.



